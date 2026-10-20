Oil trades near five-month high as Gulf shipping attacks fuel supply fears

Brent crude traded near a five-month high, reaching $110.08 a barrel on Tuesday as attacks on vessels heightened supply concerns

At least 18 vessels have been attacked in two weeks, according to Kpler, although Gulf crude exports are recovering

Indian equity markets are closed for Dussehra; MCX trading resumes at 5 pm after the morning-session closure

Global oil prices rose on Tuesday, with Brent crude trading near a five-month high as attacks on Gulf shipping and escalating West Asia tensions kept traders concerned about disruptions to energy supplies.

Brent, the international benchmark, gained as much as 53 cents, or 0.48 per cent, to reach $110.08 a barrel. It had touched $110.70 in the previous session, its highest level since 20 May.

US West Texas Intermediate crude advanced 45 cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $99 a barrel.

The gains reflected a continuing geopolitical risk premium as traders assessed attacks on vessels, renewed Houthi strikes and tensions involving Iran. Attacks on a Yemeni military training camp and strikes targeting Saudi energy infrastructure, airports and military facilities added to concerns about regional security.

Shipping-tracking firm Kpler said at least 18 vessels had been attacked over the past two weeks, underscoring the risks facing maritime trade and oil transport.