Ola Electric hopes to tackle after-sales crisis with help from EY

Ola Electric, recently in the news for a mounting number of customer complaints and increased scrutiny from consumer watchdogs and policymakers, has enlisted consulting firm EY (Ernst & Young) India to embark on a “service transformation” aimed at addressing growing challenges related to after-sales service.

The collaboration with EY is meant to enhance various service-related aspects, including streamlining business operations and optimising spare parts stocking and inventory management.

Reports indicate that nearly a dozen EY executives joined Ola Electric on a three-month deputation to tackle immediate challenges while establishing improved processes. The potential for extending the project duration will depend on the outcomes of these efforts.

The Economic Times quoted an insider familiar with the developments as saying, “EY is helping Ola in streamlining business processes, inventory management of spare parts, and improving an on-ground presence in places where it has sales but no service.” This move highlights the pressing issues surrounding the availability of spare parts and qualified service personnel.