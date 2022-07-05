Centre sends show cause notices to Ola Electric, Okinawa, others on EV fires

Alarmed at the unabated EV fire incidents, the Centre has now sent show cause notices to EV manufacturers like Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech and Pure EV, among others, warning them why a penal action should not be taken against them for delivering faulty electric two-wheelers to the public.



Reliable sources said that the EV makers have been given time till July end to respond in detail to the notices.



Once the responses are in, the government will decide which penal action is to be taken, if any, against the EV makers at fault.



Last month, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), which comes under the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry, sent notices to Pure EV and Boom Motors after their e-scooters exploded in April.