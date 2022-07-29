Ola may lay off 1,000 employees to ramp up EV plans

Ola, which has delayed its IPO plans, has also applied brakes on its global investment plans.



The company aims to invest more towards its electric car, battery cell manufacturing and financial services businesses.



Ola Electric, amid several high-profile exits and falling sales, is also facing scrutiny over faulty batteries in its electric two-wheelers, along with other EV players like Okinawa Autotech, Pure EV, Jitendra Electric Vehicles and Boom Motors, by the government.



Alarmed at the unabated EV fire incidents, the Centre has sent show-cause notices to EV manufacturers, warning them why a penal action should not be taken against them for delivering faulty electric two-wheelers to the public.