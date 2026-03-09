Old warnings from Buffett and Lynch resurface as markets slide on oil shock

As global stock markets tumble and oil prices surge past $100 a barrel, decades-old advice from two of the world’s most prominent investors has resurfaced on social media, offering perspective on market volatility during periods of economic and geopolitical turmoil.

A video clip of renowned fund manager Peter Lynch has recently gained widespread attention on social media platform X and shared by moneycontrol, where he reflects on the inevitability of market downturns and the importance of long-term thinking for investors.

In the clip, Lynch emphasises that market declines are a normal part of investing and should not come as a surprise.

“What you learn from history is the market goes down. It goes down a lot,” he says.

Drawing on roughly a century of market data, Lynch explains that stock markets have experienced around 50 declines of 10 per cent or more over that period. Such corrections, he notes, occur roughly once every two years.

More severe downturns are also common. According to Lynch, there have been about 15 instances where markets have fallen by more than 25 per cent — the threshold often used to define a bear market — which historically occurs around once every six years.

“You need to know the market’s going to go down sometime. If you’re not ready for that, you shouldn’t own stocks,” he adds.

Viewing volatility as opportunity

Lynch’s message focuses less on predicting market movements and more on how investors respond to them.

Rather than attempting to time downturns, he argues that investors should concentrate on understanding the underlying businesses they invest in. If a company’s fundamentals remain strong, a falling share price may present an opportunity rather than a threat.

“If you like a stock at 14 and it goes to 6, that’s great,” Lynch says, explaining that lower prices can create better entry points for long-term investors.

To illustrate the value of patience, Lynch refers to the early years of retail giant Walmart. Even investors who bought shares a decade after the company’s 1970 initial public offering could still have seen their investment grow more than 30-fold, highlighting how long-term growth can outweigh short-term market fluctuations.

Buffett’s perspective during conflict

Another widely shared clip features billionaire investor Warren Buffett discussing how geopolitical conflict influences investment decisions.

In the footage, Buffett is asked whether the prospect of major wars — even something on the scale of a global conflict — would deter him from investing in equities.

His response is clear: “If you tell me all of that’s going to happen, I will still be buying stocks.”