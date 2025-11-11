OpenAI reportedly exploring AI-powered health assistant as it eyes consumer healthcare

Artificial Intelligence firm OpenAI is reportedly exploring the development of consumer health products, including a generative AI-powered personal health assistant, as it looks to expand beyond its flagship ChatGPT platform, according to a Business Insider report citing sources familiar with the matter.

The move would mark one of OpenAI’s boldest steps yet — from being a provider of AI tools to creating industry-specific consumer applications. Among the options being considered are a personal health assistant and a health data aggregator that could help users manage medical information and access personalised advice.

OpenAI declined to comment on the report.

The company’s growing interest in healthcare has been evident through recent key appointments. In June, OpenAI appointed Nate Gross, cofounder of physician network Doximity, as head of healthcare strategy. Two months later, it brought on former Instagram executive Ashley Alexander as vice-president of health products.

Speaking at the HLTH conference in October, Gross noted that ChatGPT attracts roughly 800 million weekly active users — a significant share of whom turn to the chatbot for medical information and health-related questions.

OpenAI’s potential entry into healthcare comes after years of failed experiments by tech giants such as Google, Amazon and Microsoft to give consumers control over their medical data.