Oracle begins laying off workforce, employees take to social media

Cloud major Oracle has started laying off employees ahead of its quarterly earnings, as the affected staff took to social media to reveal they have been asked to go, the media reported on Tuesday.



The Registrar said that Oracle staff is reporting layoffs across LinkedIn, Twitter and thelayoff.com, and it can affect its workforce in the US, Europe and India in the coming months.



Most reports of job losses came in the fields of CX pre-sales engineers and marketing.



"One person reported all of the CX Commerce team was gone," the report mentioned.