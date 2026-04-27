Paytm shares slide after RBI scraps payments bank licence

Shares of One 97 Communications, the parent of Paytm, fell sharply in early trade on Monday after the Reserve Bank of India cancelled the licence of Paytm Payments Bank, effectively bringing its banking operations to a close.

The stock dropped more than 6 per cent to around Rs 1,077 in morning deals, as investors reacted to the regulator’s final step following months of restrictions and scrutiny.

In its order issued on 24 April, the RBI said the licence had been revoked under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, citing that the bank’s operations were conducted in a manner “detrimental to the interests of depositors and the public”. The central bank also indicated it would initiate winding-up proceedings, while assuring that the bank has sufficient liquidity to repay all depositors.

The action marks the culmination of long-standing regulatory concerns. Supervisory findings had pointed to persistent non-compliance with customer due diligence (KYC) and anti-money laundering norms, along with repeated lapses in reporting suspicious transactions. Authorities also flagged governance shortcomings, weak internal controls and deficiencies in technology systems, which heightened the risk of financial crime.

Earlier interventions had already severely restricted operations. In early 2024, the RBI barred the bank from onboarding new customers and prohibited fresh deposits or top-ups across accounts, wallets and FASTags, effectively forcing a gradual wind-down.

With the licence now cancelled, Paytm Payments Bank is no longer permitted to carry out banking activities. However, customers can still withdraw or transfer their existing balances under an RBI-supervised exit process.

For users, the immediate impact is significant. No new funds can be added to Paytm-linked accounts or instruments regulated by the bank, while automatic payment arrangements such as subscriptions, EMIs and recurring debits may be disrupted unless shifted to other banking channels.