PhonePe announces leadership rejig as the startup garners 500 mn users

On Tuesday, digital payments company and Bengaluru-based unicorn PhonePe reached 500 million registered users, solidifying the platform’s position as one of India's premier fintech players.

The milestone comes when India is experiencing a radical transformation in its financial sector as financial technology, or FinTech, amidst challenges in reshaping the delivery of financial services, creating new avenues for innovation and inclusion.

PhonePe’s journey began in August 2016 with the launch of its flagship payments product on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), a real-time payments system administered by the National Payments Corporation of India. The platform is used by over 37 million merchants, covering over 99 per cent of postal codes across India.

The company's financial numbers show a 77 per cent year-on-year growth in its FY23 revenue, reaching Rs 2,914 crore compared to Rs 1,646 crore in the previous fiscal year. This growth has been attributed to the company's commitment to expanding its market presence and asserting its leadership in the digital payments landscape.

A fintech startup, PhonePe quickly gained traction as a subsidiary of the online commerce platform Flipkart, thanks to substantial financial backing from US retail giant Walmart, the owner of Flipkart.

However, in 2020, Walmart decided to spin off PhonePe into a separate entity, a process completed in December 2022. This strategic move allowed PhonePe to access more capital from the market to stimulate its remarkable growth.

With its diverse product offerings encompassing online and in-store payments, peer-to-peer transfers, insurance, and wealth products, PhonePe serves a broad spectrum of merchant categories, from local grocery stores and street vendors to renowned retail brands and online travel agencies.

According to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), PhonePe accounted for a substantial 47% of all Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions in India in January 2023, firmly establishing itself as a critical player in the country's mobile payment landscape.