PhonePe SmartSpeakers hit record-high deployment of over 4 mn devices

PhonePe on Monday announced the increased adoption of its SmartSpeakers as the company hits a record-high deployment of over four million devices across the country, the fastest ramp-up seen for such devices among offline merchants nationwide.

PhonePe’s SmartSpeakers help validate customer payments without any intervention, and their speed of audio confirmations has helped build exceptional trust and reliability for the 3.6 crore merchants on the company’s platform, spanning across 19,000 postal codes in the country.

In an effort to digitise MSMEs across the country, PhonePe provides a suite of services to offline merchants which also include its SmartSpeaker devices that were launched a year ago.

Right from introducing vernacular voice notifications to launching the industry-first celebrity voice feature with the iconic Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan, PhonePe has constantly customised its offerings to address unique merchant requirements.