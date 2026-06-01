Indian equities extend gains as IT stocks lead rally

Indian equity markets began June on a positive note on Monday, with benchmark indices rising nearly 1 per cent in early trade as investors brushed aside concerns over higher crude oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions in the West Asia.

The BSE Sensex climbed close to 600 points, or 0.8 per cent, to touch an intraday high of 75,367, while the NSE Nifty advanced 185 points, or 0.78 per cent, to trade at 23,733.

The rally was led by information technology stocks, which emerged as the strongest-performing sector during the session. The Nifty IT index gained around 2 per cent, while the Nifty MidSmall IT & Telecom index rose more than 1 per cent. Media, chemicals and metal stocks also traded higher, contributing to the broader market strength.

In contrast, consumer-focused shares remained under pressure. The Nifty FMCG index declined 0.57 per cent, while auto and healthcare stocks traded marginally lower.

Among the major laggards on the Nifty were Hindustan Unilever, which fell more than 1 per cent, and Mahindra & Mahindra, which slipped nearly 1 per cent. Other stocks trading lower included NTPC, Tata Consumer Products, Power Grid Corporation of India and Bharat Electronics.

Market sentiment was also supported by a decline in volatility. India VIX, often referred to as the market's fear gauge, fell more than 1 per cent to around 16, indicating reduced investor anxiety despite global uncertainties.

The gains came even as crude oil prices surged following renewed tensions in the West Asia. International benchmark Brent crude rose 2.63 per cent to $93.52 a barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude climbed more than 3 per cent to $90 a barrel.