Public sector banks wrote off loans worth Rs 3.66 lakh crore in three fiscal years: RTI data

Public sector banks wrote off a whopping Rs 3.66 lakh crore worth of loans in the last three financial years, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. At the same time, these banks recovered just Rs 1.9 lakh crore during this period, the data obtained by Moneycontrol.com through an RTI application showed.

The Union ministry of finance informed the Lok Sabha on Monday that in the last five years, scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) wrote off nearly Rs 10.6 lakh crore, with nearly half these loans being given to large industries and the services sector.

“A total of Rs 2.09 lakh crore worth of loans were written off by banks in 2020-23, out of which 52.3 per cent was linked to large industries and services,” minister of state for finance Bhagwat Karad said in response to a question in the Lok Sabha.