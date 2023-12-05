Large industries, services sector dominate bank loan write-offs in FY23

The Ministry of Finance revealed in Parliament on Monday, 4 December, that a significant majority of loans written off by Scheduled Commercial Banks during the financial year 2022–23 (FY23) were attributed to large industries and the services sector, accounting for over half of the total write-offs.

On Monday, the government apprised the Lok Sabha that over the past five years, scheduled commercial banks have officially recorded write-offs amounting to approximately Rs 10.6 lakh crore. Almost half of this sum is attributed to prominent industrial entities. Notably, around 2,300 borrowers, each holding loans of Rs 5 crore or more, intentionally defaulted on an aggregate amount of approximately Rs 2 lakh crore.

The write-off procedure, in line with the guidelines set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and policies sanctioned by bank boards, involves the removal of non-performing assets (NPAs) from the respective bank's balance sheet after four years, provided full provisioning has been completed.

Minister of state in the finance ministry Bhagwat Karad clarified in a written response to a question in Parliament that such write-offs do not absolve borrowers of their repayment obligations.

He maintained that the recovery process for dues from written-off loan accounts is ongoing, and the act of write-off does not confer any benefits to the borrowers.

Moreover, banks persist in pursuing recovery efforts for written-off accounts through diverse mechanisms. These methods encompass legal actions such as filing civil suits or proceedings in debt recovery tribunals; undertaking actions as per the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002; filing cases in the National Company Law Tribunal under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016; exploring negotiated settlements or compromises; and the sale of NPAs.

Karad reiterated that the government does not allocate any funds for the write-off of corporate loans.