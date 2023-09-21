Household savings hit record lows amid surging inflation, forcing finance ministry response

India's household savings have reached a two-decade low as surging inflation prompts people to dip into their savings and avail loans for their spending requirements. This worrying trend has sparked concerns among economists and experts about the financial health of Indian households.

According to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), net financial assets for households have consistently declined. In the fiscal year 2020-21 (FY21), these assets accounted for 11.5 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP). This figure dropped to 7.2 per cent in FY22, and as of FY23, it has plummeted to a mere 5.1 per cent.

Net financial assets are calculated by subtracting financial liabilities from overall financial assets. Household liabilities include loans from banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), while assets encompass bank deposits, investments in financial institutions, life insurance, provident funds, currency, and other investments.