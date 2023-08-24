RBI deputy governor flags concerns over liquidity overhang

In the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPCs) latest meeting that was released on Thursday, the deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Michael Debabrata Patra, emphasised the growing liquidity overhang in the Indian banking system and its potential to pose a direct threat to both the inflation target and financial stability.

Patra, during the meeting, stressed the importance of addressing the excess liquidity issue, stating that "Withdrawal of excess liquidity should engage primacy in the attention of the RBI going forward as it presents a direct threat to the RBI/MPC resolve to align India’s inflation with the target, besides the potential risks to financial stability."

The liquidity situation in the banking system has seen significant changes in recent months, particularly after the central bank's decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation. This move led to an increase in liquidity due to deposits and the exchange of these notes. The RBI announced the withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 currency bills from circulation on May 19.