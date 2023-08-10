RBI maintains pause for 3rd time in a row; keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 pc

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday decided to keep policy rate unchanged for third time in a row as it maintains heightened vigil on inflation.

The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consecutive rate hikes aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022.

Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep the rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

He said the MPC will remain watchful of the inflation and remains resolute to its commitment to align inflation to the targeted level.