RBI says 76 pc of Rs 2,000 notes valued at Rs 2.72 lakh crore returned to banks

As much as 76 per cent of the Rs 2,000 currency notes in circulation have either been deposited or exchanged at banks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday and asked the public to turn in the remaining notes before September 30.

In value terms, Rs 2,000 notes in circulation has come down to Rs 84,000 crore as on June 30 from Rs 3.56 lakh crore on the day of announcement of withdrawal on May 19.

In a statement, RBI said 87 per cent of the notes returned have been deposited in bank accounts by public while the remaining 13 per cent were exchanged by them in other denominations.

The central bank, in a surprise move, on May 19 announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes from circulation but gave public time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.