₹2,000 currency notes ‘legal’, ‘less legal’, ‘dubious’ or plain illegal?

The State Bank of India on Saturday 'modified' the instructions it issued on Friday regarding the exchange of ₹2,000 notes at banks. Depositors no longer have to fill up requisition slips and offer an identity proof to exchange the high-value notes now withdrawn by the Reserve Bank of India.

The Form III circulated by the bank on Friday had caused a public furore, with people questioning why they would have to fill up a separate requisition slip and also produce an identity proof to deposit their own money in their own bank accounts.

As the 'deliberate misinformation'—so termed by one media report— spread, there was widespread outrage. Depositors wondered why they needed to fill up a form to change one legal tender for another, and a higher value note for a smaller denomination.