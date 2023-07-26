Bank NPAs: Robbing the poor to humour the rich

It is not uncommon to hear in banking circles that non-performing assets, or NPAs, are a part of the business of banking. Some loans will go bad, and that is just inherent to the very nature of the business of giving out loans.

This is a fair view, except that theory does not always translate into practice in the manner intended, at least not in the Indian banking sector. This is a sector with unique efficiency in chasing the small borrowers and letting the big ones go scot-free, a true coming to life of that famous quote: “If you owe the bank $100, that’s your problem. If you owe the bank $100 million, that’s the bank’s problem.”

Has this ground reality changed in recent times? It would appear so, in the light of news reports in the last few weeks that tell us that NPAs in the Indian banking sector have fallen dramatically—down to a 10-year low, per the RBI’s Financial Stability Report released on June 28, 2023.

The report states that Gross NPAs were 3.9 per cent in FY 2023, down from a high of 11.5 per cent in 2018. The period also saw gross advances grow, from Rs. 83.6 lakh crore in 2018 to Rs. 135 lakh crore in 2023, so that falling percentages of Gross NPAs on an increased base of advances may not tell the full story. Yet, the drop in the Gross NPA percentage is a turnaround of sorts.