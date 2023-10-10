RBI directs Bank of Baroda to halt customer onboarding for 'bob World' app

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a decisive order, instructing the Bank of Baroda to immediately cease enrolling new customers into its digital banking app, bob World.

The directive, issued on 10 October 2023, follows RBI's concerns over the bank's customer onboarding practices, including accusations of tampering with customer accounts.

RBI's decision was communicated through an official press release that stated: 'Bank of Baroda to suspend, with immediate effect, any further onboarding of their customers onto the 'bob World' mobile application. This action is based on certain material supervisory concerns observed in onboarding their customers onto this mobile application.'

The central bank further stipulated that the resumption of onboarding new customers onto the 'bob World' application would be contingent upon rectifying the deficiencies identified and strengthening related processes to the satisfaction of the RBI.