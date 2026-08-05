RBI has no plans to end FCNR deposit incentive scheme early, says governor

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday ruled out any proposal to prematurely withdraw the Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), deposit incentive scheme, saying the special measures will continue until their scheduled expiry on 30 September.

Addressing a press conference after the central bank's monetary policy announcement, Malhotra said there was no proposal under consideration to end the scheme ahead of schedule.

The FCNR(B) initiative has attracted strong overseas inflows, with Indian banks mobilising around $36.7 billion in deposits as of 31 July. The additional foreign currency inflows have helped reinforce India's external sector and supported the rupee during a period of pressure from higher global crude oil prices.

The RBI governor said India's external position was already comfortable before the incentive measures were introduced and that the recent inflows had strengthened it further.

He also reiterated that the central bank does not target a specific exchange rate for the rupee, maintaining that the currency's value should be determined by market forces.