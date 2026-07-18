RBI’s currency printing arm invites global bids for polymer banknote substrate

India has taken its first formal step towards the possible introduction of polymer banknotes, with the Reserve Bank of India's currency printing subsidiary inviting global Expressions of Interest (EoIs) for the supply of specialised polymer substrate used in printing banknotes.

Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL) has invited eligible domestic and international manufacturers to submit bids by 18 August for the manufacture and supply of opacified polymer substrate sheets embedded with security features.

The tender, however, does not specify which denominations could be printed on polymer substrate or indicate any timeline for the introduction of such notes.

If implemented, polymer banknotes would represent a significant shift in India's currency printing system, which has relied on specialised paper-based notes for decades.