RBI holds repo rate at 5.25% as global risks mount, opts for caution over policy shift

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent, choosing policy continuity over further easing or tightening as it navigates a challenging mix of geopolitical tensions, inflation risks and an uncertain global economy.

Announcing the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) decision, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the committee had unanimously voted to retain both the policy rate and its neutral stance, allowing the central bank to remain flexible as fresh economic data emerges.

The Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate was also left unchanged at 5 per cent, while the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate remain at 5.25 per cent.

Although the RBI marginally upgraded its macroeconomic outlook compared with its June review, raising its growth projection by 10 basis points and lowering its inflation forecast by a similar margin, the central bank stopped short of signalling any near-term policy shift.

The decision reflects the MPC's assessment that while the domestic economy remains resilient, the external environment continues to present significant risks. Retail inflation moved back above the RBI's 4 per cent target in June, driven largely by higher crude oil and commodity prices and an unfavourable base effect. However, relatively subdued core inflation suggests broader demand-driven price pressures remain limited.

Economic activity has also held up better than expected, supported by robust domestic demand and healthy corporate and banking sector balance sheets. Even so, economists expect growth to slow to around 6.6 per cent this financial year from 7.7 per cent last year as elevated oil prices, weather-related disruptions and weaker global demand begin to weigh on activity.

The RBI's decision was broadly in line with market expectations, with analysts anticipating that policymakers would avoid making any abrupt move while uncertainty remains elevated.