Rupee rebounds 22 paise in early trade as RBI intervention offsets oil shock

The rupee recovered 22 paise against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, with likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) helping the domestic currency rebound after it slid to a record closing low in the previous session.

The local unit opened at 96.81 against the US dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market before strengthening to 96.51, up 22 paise from Thursday's closing level of 96.73.

Market participants attributed the recovery largely to RBI intervention through state-owned banks, which helped offset pressure from surging crude oil prices and continued foreign capital outflows.

The rupee had weakened sharply on Thursday as escalating tensions in West Asia pushed global crude oil prices above the USD 100-a-barrel mark, raising concerns over India's import bill and inflation outlook.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at USD 100.8 a barrel in futures trade on Friday, extending gains after geopolitical tensions intensified.