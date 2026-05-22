Rupee strengthens in early trade as oil prices ease, RBI support boosts sentiment

The Indian rupee advanced against the US dollar in early trading on Friday, supported by easing crude oil prices, tentative signs of geopolitical relief and renewed confidence in intervention measures by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The currency rose by 18 paise to trade at 96.18 against the dollar after opening at 96.30 in the interbank foreign exchange market. The recovery followed Thursday’s rebound, when the rupee gained 50 paise from its record closing low to end at 96.36.

Currency traders said markets drew reassurance from comments made by US secretary of state Marco Rubio, who suggested that diplomatic discussions concerning Iran were progressing positively. Although Rubio cautioned against excessive optimism, his remarks helped temper investor concerns over escalating tensions in the region.

The easing in geopolitical anxiety contributed to a moderation in crude oil prices, with Brent crude hovering near the USD 104 per barrel level. Lower oil prices generally reduce pressure on India’s import bill and support the rupee.

Market participants also pointed to growing confidence around the RBI’s planned USD 5 billion buy-sell swap auction scheduled for 26 May.