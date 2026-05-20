Rupee falls to fresh record low against US dollar amid global market pressures

The Indian rupee weakened further on Wednesday, slipping to a fresh all-time low of 96.90 against the US dollar in early trade as rising crude oil prices and continued strength in the American currency rattled market sentiment.

The domestic currency opened at 96.89 in the interbank foreign exchange market before falling to 96.90, down 20 paise from Tuesday’s close.

The latest decline follows an already sharp fall in the previous session, when the rupee dropped 50 paise to settle at a record low of 96.70 against the dollar, marking its eighth consecutive day of losses.

Forex traders attributed the weakness to mounting geopolitical tensions between Iran and the United States, which have pushed up global oil prices and increased demand for the dollar as a safe-haven asset.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, edged up 0.01 per cent to 99.262.