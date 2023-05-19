RBI withdraws ₹2000 denomination banknotes, to continue as valid tender

In a move to streamline currency operations and adhere to its Clean Note Policy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to withdraw the ₹2000 denomination banknotes from circulation. However, they will continue to be accepted as legal tender.

The ₹2000 banknote was introduced in November 2016 following the demonetisation of ₹500 and ₹1000 banknotes to hasten replacement of currency. However, the printing of these banknotes was halted in the fiscal year 2018–19 once enough of the other denominations came into circulation.

Statistics released by the RBI indicate that about 89 per cent of the ₹2000 banknotes were issued before March 2017, and they are now reaching the end of their estimated life span of 4–5 years.

The total value of these banknotes in circulation has decreased from ₹6.73 lakh crore at its peak (31 March 2018), accounting for 37.3 per cent of the total notes in circulation, to ₹3.62 lakh crore, constituting only 10.8 per cent of the notes in circulation as of 31 March 2023.