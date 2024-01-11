Reliance Industries' market capitalisation crosses Rs 18 lakh crore

Reliance Industries' market capitalisation crossed Rs 18 lakh crore on Thursday, 11 January, as the stock hit a record high, jumping 2.5 per cent to cross the Rs 2,700 mark.

Siddhartha Khemka, head, retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said Nifty traded sideways throughout the session to close marginally positive at 21,647 levels ahead of US inflation data and start of Q3FY24 earnings season from Thursday.

Among the sectors, oil and gas, consumer durables, auto, and PSU banks were top gainers on Thursday. Cement stocks witnessed fresh buying on the expectation of improved demand ahead of the general elections.