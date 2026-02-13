RBI proposes stricter norms on loan recovery, bans calls after 7 pm

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed sweeping changes to the rules governing loan recovery, introducing tighter safeguards for borrowers and clearly defining what constitutes coercive or “harsh” practices by lenders and their agents.

The draft directions, which will come into force from 1 July, will apply to all commercial banks, small finance banks, payments banks, regional rural banks and local area banks. The move follows an announcement made by the RBI Governor in last week’s monetary policy statement.

Under the revised framework, lenders will be required to adopt a formal, board-approved policy for engaging recovery agents. The policy must set out clear standards of conduct, procedures for appointment, and a structured grievance redress mechanism for customers. Recovery agents will no longer operate informally; banks will be held accountable for their actions.

The RBI has specified that borrowers or guarantors may only be contacted between 8 am and 7 pm. Any request by a borrower to avoid calls or visits at a particular time should generally be respected.

Recovery agents must deal directly with the borrower or guarantor and are prohibited from contacting relatives, friends, referees or colleagues. Interactions should ordinarily take place at the borrower’s chosen location, or at their residence if no preference is indicated. If the borrower is unavailable there, contact may be made at their workplace.

The central bank has also barred calls or visits during sensitive occasions such as bereavements, natural disasters, weddings or religious festivals.

For microfinance loans, repayments should be collected at a mutually agreed central location. However, if a borrower fails to attend on two consecutive occasions, field staff may visit the borrower’s home or workplace.