RBI to issue new rules for banks to compensate customers in case of fraud

In a parallel move to curb unfair practices, Malhotra said the RBI is also tightening norms to prevent mis-selling of financial products and services by banks and NBFCs. Mis-selling, he warned, carries serious consequences not only for customers but also for financial institutions.

“There is a clear need to ensure that third-party products and services sold at bank counters are suitable for customers and aligned with their risk appetite,” he said. To address this, the RBI has decided to issue comprehensive instructions covering advertising, marketing and sales practices of regulated entities. Draft norms on this front will also be placed in the public domain for feedback.

The governor further announced that the central bank will review and harmonise existing conduct-related instructions on loan recovery, including the engagement of recovery agents. At present, different rules apply to different categories of regulated entities, such as banks and NBFCs, leading to inconsistencies in recovery practices.

“To bring uniformity and strengthen borrower protection, the RBI will issue draft instructions after reviewing all existing guidelines,” Malhotra said, adding that these too will be opened up for public consultation.

The proposed measures underscore the RBI’s push to modernise its regulatory framework in step with evolving banking practices, while reinforcing safeguards for consumers across the financial system.

With IANS inputs