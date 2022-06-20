Ritika Ahuja on why there are few women in automobile leadership

Ritika Jatin Ahuja, leads the merchandise & marketing section and is the COO of Big Boy Toyz, and is a powerhouse of leadership and efficiency.

But reaching this pedestal was not a walk in the park and here's why. Ritika, who was awarded Most Influential Leader of 2018, says, "The world is surely evolving and businesses are looking much more balanced in the aspects of gender these days but there are still some places where you won't find as many women as you would men and the automobile industry is one of them. Having reached such a high position in a highly male centered environment has been tough and it's time to break that glass wall that separates men and women centered businesses."