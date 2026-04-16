Rupee edges higher in early trade as oil prices ease and dollar weakens

The Indian rupee strengthened slightly in early trading on Thursday, supported by softer crude oil prices and a weaker US dollar amid hopes of easing tensions in West Asia.

The domestic currency opened at 93.29 against the US dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market and firmed up to 93.27 in early deals, marking a gain of 6 paise from its previous close. On Wednesday, the rupee had ended marginally higher at 93.33 against the greenback.

Forex analysts attributed the modest appreciation to crude oil prices remaining below the USD 95 per barrel mark, which provided some relief to market sentiment. However, persistent foreign capital outflows and continued demand for dollars from importers limited the currency’s upside.

The dollar index, which tracks the strength of the US currency against a basket of six major peers, slipped 0.12 per cent to 97.72, offering additional support to emerging market currencies.