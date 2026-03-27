Rupee hits record low, breaches 94.50 against US dollar amid global pressures

The Indian rupee fell to a record low during intra-day trade on Friday, breaching the 94.50 mark against the US dollar for the first time as global and domestic pressures weighed heavily on the currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.18 and slid further to touch an all-time low of 94.56, marking a sharp decline of 60 paise from its previous close.

The fall comes amid elevated crude oil prices and a stronger US dollar, with investors remaining cautious due to the lack of progress in resolving the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Rising geopolitical tensions have continued to drive demand for safe-haven assets such as the dollar, putting emerging market currencies under strain.

Forex traders said persistent demand for the US currency from oil importers also contributed to the rupee’s weakness, while exporters held back dollar inflows, further tightening supply in the market.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, edged higher to 99.67, reflecting continued strength in the US currency.