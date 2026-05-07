Rupee falls 28 paise amid uncertainty over possible US-Iran agreement

The Indian rupee weakened by 28 paise against the US dollar in early trading on Thursday as investors reacted cautiously to reports of ongoing discussions between Washington and Tehran over a possible agreement to ease regional tensions.

The rupee opened at 94.77 against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market, reversing part of the gains recorded in the previous session. On Wednesday, the currency had strengthened by 69 paise to close at 94.49.

Forex traders said market sentiment turned volatile after reports emerged that the United States and Iran were working on a 14-point memorandum of understanding aimed at reducing hostilities and reviving negotiations.

Oil markets also remained sensitive to developments in the Middle East. Brent crude prices, which had briefly slipped to around USD 98 per barrel amid optimism over a potential peace deal, rose again to trade above USD 101 as investors reassessed the prospects of a breakthrough.

Analysts said persistent foreign capital outflows and geopolitical uncertainty continued to pressure the domestic currency.

According to Amit Pabari, Managing Director of CR Forex Advisors, markets were closely watching the next 48 hours, during which Washington expects a formal response from Tehran through Pakistani mediators.