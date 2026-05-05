Rupee weakens in early trade as Gulf tensions rattle markets

The Indian rupee depreciated in early trade on Tuesday, weighed down by fragile market sentiment following renewed military tensions in the Gulf region.

The currency opened weaker at the interbank foreign exchange market and slipped further to trade around 95.43 against the US dollar, marking a decline of about 20 paise from its previous close. The fall comes a day after the rupee had already hit a record low.

Traders said investor nervousness has intensified amid escalating exchanges between the United States and Iran, prompting a shift towards safe-haven assets. The US dollar has strengthened as a result, adding pressure on emerging market currencies, including the rupee.

Rising crude oil prices have compounded the strain. Brent crude was hovering near $113 per barrel, keeping concerns alive for oil-importing economies such as India, where higher import bills tend to weaken the domestic currency.