Rupee strengthens in early trade amid easing geopolitical concerns

The Indian rupee appreciated in early trading on Friday, supported by improving global sentiment and renewed foreign investment in domestic equities.

The currency rose by 28 paise to 92.86 against the US dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market. It opened at 92.93 and extended gains shortly after, building on Thursday’s close of 93.14, when it had already strengthened by 19 paise.

Forex traders attributed the rupee’s upward movement to hopes of easing geopolitical tensions and positive momentum in Indian stock markets. Continued buying by foreign institutional investors also provided support, although a relatively strong US dollar capped further gains.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, edged up 0.05 per cent to 98.07, reflecting underlying strength in the US currency.