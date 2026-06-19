Rupee rebounds as India-US trade talks gather pace

The rupee strengthened against the US dollar in early trading on Friday, buoyed by growing optimism over progress in trade negotiations between India and the United States, supportive crude oil prices and improving capital flows into the country.

The Indian currency appreciated by 20 paise to 94.20 against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market after opening at 94.30. The gain marked a recovery from its previous record-low closing level and reflected improving sentiment among currency traders.

Market participants said expectations of a breakthrough in trade discussions between New Delhi and Washington have provided fresh support to the rupee. The positive mood follows high-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, where both leaders reportedly instructed negotiators to expedite efforts towards finalising a proposed trade agreement.

Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri said trade featured prominently in the discussions between the two leaders and confirmed that significant progress had already been made on an interim trade arrangement. He also announced that US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is scheduled to visit India next week to advance the negotiations.

Currency analysts said the rupee was also benefiting from easing crude oil prices, which help reduce India's import bill and support the country's external balance. Brent crude futures were trading below recent highs, providing additional relief to the domestic currency.