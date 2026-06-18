Stronger dollar pushes rupee lower despite easing oil prices

The rupee came under pressure in early trade on Thursday, falling 21 paise against the US dollar as a hawkish signal from the US Federal Reserve strengthened the American currency and weighed on emerging market currencies.

The domestic currency opened at 94.66 against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market and later slipped to 94.71, reversing some of the gains made in the previous session. On Wednesday, the rupee had ended 10 paise stronger at 94.50 against the greenback.

Currency dealers attributed the decline to a broad-based rally in the US dollar following the Federal Reserve's latest policy announcement. While the central bank left interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, its commentary suggested that further monetary tightening remained a possibility later this year.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against a basket of six major peers, climbed to 100.23, its highest level in four months, reflecting renewed investor confidence in the greenback.

According to market participants, weakness across Asian currencies also added pressure on the rupee. Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said most asset classes had traded lower against the dollar, helping sustain demand for the US currency.

Despite the stronger dollar, crude oil prices moved lower. Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading down 1.68 per cent at USD 78.21 per barrel in futures trade, offering some relief for oil-importing economies such as India.

Domestic equity markets also opened in negative territory, with the Sensex falling more than 100 points in early trade and the Nifty slipping below the 24,100 mark.