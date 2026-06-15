Rupee strengthens as oil prices tumble after US-Iran peace breakthrough

The Indian rupee strengthened sharply against the US dollar on Monday as crude oil prices declined following the announcement of a peace agreement between the United States and Iran, easing concerns over global energy supplies and improving sentiment towards emerging markets.

The rupee rose by 58 paise in early trade to 94.60 against the dollar after opening at 94.70 in the interbank foreign exchange market. The local currency had already gained 67 paise in the previous session to close at 95.18, extending its recent recovery from the lows witnessed in May.

Market participants attributed the rally in the rupee to a combination of factors, including a sharp fall in crude oil prices, gains in domestic equities and a softer US dollar.

The move came after US President Donald Trump announced that Washington and Tehran had finalised an agreement aimed at ending more than three months of conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route through which nearly one-fifth of the world's oil supply passes.

The development triggered a broad relief rally across financial markets as investors reassessed the risks associated with energy prices and global trade disruptions.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell more than 4.5 per cent to around $83 per barrel, reducing concerns about imported inflation for major oil-consuming economies such as India.