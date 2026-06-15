Iran welcomes peace deal talks, says US and Israel had to accept defeat, surrender
Iranian military declares that nation demonstrated extraordinary resilience and steadfast resistance throughout the conflict
In a dramatic turn that could redraw the geopolitical landscape of West Asia, the United States and Iran have announced a landmark peace agreement, bringing an end to months of conflict that rattled global markets, threatened energy supplies and pushed the region to the brink of a wider war.
The breakthrough was unveiled by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who said a “peace deal” between Washington and Tehran had been reached following intensive negotiations and would be formally signed in Switzerland on Friday. According to Sharif, both sides have agreed to the “immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts”, including Lebanon.
US President Donald Trump soon followed with a triumphant announcement, declaring that the agreement with Iran was “now complete”. In a move with major implications for global trade and energy markets, Trump authorised the lifting of the US naval blockade and ordered the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil-shipping arteries. “Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!” he proclaimed.
Tehran echoed the optimism. Iranian deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the text of the accord had been finalised and would pave the way for the end of hostilities across all fronts.
The agreement is expected to initiate a broader diplomatic process aimed at resolving outstanding disputes, including issues linked to Iran’s nuclear programme and sanctions relief.
But it was Iran’s military that delivered the most defiant message. In a statement steeped in the rhetoric of victory, it declared that the Iranian nation had demonstrated extraordinary resilience and resistance throughout the conflict.
“The Iranian people have proved that the United States and Israel had no choice but to accept defeat and surrender,” the military said, portraying the agreement as the culmination of Tehran’s steadfastness in the face of sustained military and economic pressure.
The peace accord marks a stunning shift after months of confrontation that disrupted shipping lanes, sent oil prices soaring and triggered fears of a wider regional conflagration. While many details of the deal remain undisclosed and key issues are expected to be negotiated during a follow-up diplomatic process, the announcement has already sparked hopes of stability across a region long scarred by conflict.
For now, both Washington and Tehran are presenting the agreement as a historic milestone. Yet as diplomats prepare for Friday’s signing ceremony in Switzerland, the world will be watching closely to see whether this fragile breakthrough can transform a bitter conflict into a durable peace.
Published: 15 Jun 2026, 9:30 AM