Iran welcomes peace deal talks, says US and Israel had to accept defeat, surrender

In a dramatic turn that could redraw the geopolitical landscape of West Asia, the United States and Iran have announced a landmark peace agreement, bringing an end to months of conflict that rattled global markets, threatened energy supplies and pushed the region to the brink of a wider war.

The breakthrough was unveiled by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who said a “peace deal” between Washington and Tehran had been reached following intensive negotiations and would be formally signed in Switzerland on Friday. According to Sharif, both sides have agreed to the “immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts”, including Lebanon.

US President Donald Trump soon followed with a triumphant announcement, declaring that the agreement with Iran was “now complete”. In a move with major implications for global trade and energy markets, Trump authorised the lifting of the US naval blockade and ordered the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil-shipping arteries. “Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!” he proclaimed.

Tehran echoed the optimism. Iranian deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the text of the accord had been finalised and would pave the way for the end of hostilities across all fronts.