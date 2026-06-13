Pakistan says US-Iran peace deal could be finalised within 24 hours

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said a peace agreement between the United States and Iran could be finalised within the next 24 hours, raising expectations of a diplomatic breakthrough after months of conflict and negotiations.

In a post on X, Sharif said the two sides were closer to an agreement than at any previous stage and indicated that preparations were underway for the next phase of the process.

“We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical-level talks next week,” Sharif said.

The Pakistani prime minister thanked both Washington and Tehran for their continued engagement in the negotiations and expressed confidence that the proposed agreement would contribute to long-term regional stability.

Sharif tagged US President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the post.

However, neither the White House nor Iranian authorities immediately confirmed Sharif's assertion regarding the expected timeline for finalising the deal.

Signs of progress emerge

Sharif's latest remarks came a day after he claimed that negotiators had already agreed on the text of a peace accord and were working on the final procedural steps.

“Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalise the next steps,” he said on Friday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has also signalled progress, stating earlier that the proposed Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding had “never been closer” to completion.