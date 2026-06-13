Pakistan says US-Iran peace deal could be finalised within 24 hours
Sharif signals breakthrough in negotiations but Washington and Tehran yet to officially confirm timeline for agreement
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said a peace agreement between the United States and Iran could be finalised within the next 24 hours, raising expectations of a diplomatic breakthrough after months of conflict and negotiations.
In a post on X, Sharif said the two sides were closer to an agreement than at any previous stage and indicated that preparations were underway for the next phase of the process.
“We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical-level talks next week,” Sharif said.
The Pakistani prime minister thanked both Washington and Tehran for their continued engagement in the negotiations and expressed confidence that the proposed agreement would contribute to long-term regional stability.
Sharif tagged US President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the post.
However, neither the White House nor Iranian authorities immediately confirmed Sharif's assertion regarding the expected timeline for finalising the deal.
Signs of progress emerge
Sharif's latest remarks came a day after he claimed that negotiators had already agreed on the text of a peace accord and were working on the final procedural steps.
“Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalise the next steps,” he said on Friday.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has also signalled progress, stating earlier that the proposed Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding had “never been closer” to completion.
At the same time, Iranian officials have cautioned that the memorandum remains under review and that details would only be disclosed after finalisation.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Washington was close to securing an agreement with Tehran and suggested that a memorandum of understanding could be signed in the coming days.
Vice President J.D. Vance, however, urged caution against speculation and misinformation surrounding the talks.
“The Iranians are not receiving any cash, and no funds are being released for simply signing a deal or attending a meeting,” Vance said, adding that any economic benefits for Iran would depend on compliance with its obligations under the proposed arrangement.
Pakistan plays mediator role
Pakistan has emerged as a key intermediary in efforts to end the conflict that began on 28 February and has since disrupted regional stability, global markets and international shipping routes.
Islamabad hosted an initial round of talks shortly after a fragile ceasefire took effect in April, although those discussions did not immediately result in an agreement.
Pakistan's Foreign Office said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis on Saturday, with both sides welcoming what they described as encouraging progress in negotiations between Washington and Tehran.
The talks have focused on Iran's nuclear programme, sanctions relief, the future of its enriched uranium stockpile and arrangements to ensure the reopening and security of the Strait of Hormuz.
The push for an agreement comes amid heightened tensions in Gulf waters. Earlier this week, three merchant vessels carrying Indian crew members came under US military action off the coast of Oman, with three Indian seafarers killed in one of the incidents.
India has lodged a strong protest with Washington over the attacks, describing them as unacceptable and harmful to the safety and stability of international maritime commerce.