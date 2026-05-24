Trump says US-Iran peace deal near finalisation, claims Hormuz reopening soon

“Separately, I had a call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu of Israel, which, likewise, went very well,” he added.

According to Trump, negotiations have now entered the final stage.

“Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly,” he said.

One of the most closely watched elements of Trump’s statement was his claim regarding the Strait of Hormuz — the strategic waterway through which a significant share of the world’s oil shipments passes.

“In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened,” Trump declared.

The announcement is likely to be closely monitored in India, which relies heavily on crude oil imports from the Gulf region and has remained concerned about disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating regional tensions.

A reduction in tensions involving Iran could help stabilise global energy prices, shipping routes and supply chains.

Trump, however, did not disclose the contents of the proposed MoU or explain the precise role each participating country would play in the arrangement. The White House also did not immediately release further details.

Meanwhile, Iran confirmed that negotiations with the United States were progressing toward a formal understanding focused on ending the conflict.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran and Washington were working to finalise a 14-clause memorandum aimed at ending the war.

“At this stage, our focus is on ending the imposed war,” Baghaei told Iran’s state-run IRIB news agency after a Pakistani delegation led by Asim Munir visited Tehran on Friday.

“Our intention has been to firstly agree on a MoU consisting of 14 clauses,” he said, adding that both sides hoped to “reach a final agreement” within 30 to 60 days after the memorandum is formally signed.

“We are at the stage of finalizing the MoU. The issues that are being discussed are focused on ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon,” Baghaei said.

He added that key issues under discussion included “the cessation of US maritime attacks” and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

Baghaei also highlighted Pakistan’s role in the negotiations, describing Islamabad as the principal mediator facilitating communication between Tehran and Washington.

Iran, the United States and Israel reached a ceasefire on 8 April after 40 days of fighting triggered by US and Israeli strikes on Iran beginning 28 February.

Following the truce, Iranian and US delegations met in Islamabad on 11 and 12 April for peace talks that failed to produce a final agreement. Since then, both sides have reportedly exchanged multiple proposals through Pakistani mediation in an effort to end the conflict permanently.

With IANS inputs