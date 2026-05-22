US says 'slight progress' in Iran talks as Trump delays military action

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday there had been “slight progress” in talks with Iran, while cautioning that it remained unclear whether a deal would be reached or conflict would resume.

Rubio’s remarks came days after US President Donald Trump said he had paused plans for military action against Iran because “serious negotiations” were underway. Trump has repeatedly warned that the mid-April ceasefire could collapse if Tehran failed to reach an agreement with Washington.

Speaking ahead of a NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Helsingborg, Sweden, Rubio said he did not want to overstate developments but acknowledged “a little bit of movement”.

“There have been ongoing conversations,” he said, even as weeks of reported progress have yet to produce a breakthrough.

Trump has frequently imposed deadlines on Iran before extending them. He has also alternated between backing diplomacy and threatening force, including at the outset of the conflict when he authorised strikes in late February after initially signalling talks would continue.

This week, Trump said he shelved planned attacks on Iran at the urging of regional allies, including leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, all of whom have faced threats from Iran or Iran-backed groups.

The decision, however, reportedly strained ties with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A US official familiar with the matter said Trump and Netanyahu had a “dramatic” phone call on Tuesday over the status of negotiations, with Israel frustrated by Washington’s push for a deal.

Trump later told reporters Netanyahu would “do whatever I want him to do”, in one of the clearest public signs of differences between the two leaders since the war began in February.