Trump, Rubio warn Iran on nuclear ambitions, reject Hormuz ‘toll’ plan

Later at the White House, Trump took an even more forceful tone, asserting US dominance over the waterway. “We have total control of the Strait of Hormuz,” he said. “There hasn't been a ship that's been able to get through without our approval. It’s like a steel wall.”

Trump also claimed significant degradation of Iran’s military capabilities, saying, “We wiped out their navy. We wiped out their air,” and adding that Iran had lost much of its missile strength.

Reiterating his administration’s central foreign policy stance, Trump said nuclear non-proliferation remains the top priority. “We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon,” he said, warning of wider consequences: “You will have a nuclear war in the Middle East, and that war will come here, that war will go to Europe.”

While emphasising that Washington remains open to negotiations, Trump said military action remains on the table if diplomacy fails. “We’re going to either make sure they don't have a nuclear weapon or we're going to have to do something very drastic,” he said.

Rubio echoed that diplomacy is still active but uncertain in outcome. “The President’s preference is always a deal,” he said. “His preference is always diplomacy, his preference is always an agreement.” However, he tempered expectations, adding, “I’m not here to tell you that it’s going to happen for sure… but we’re going to do everything we can to see if we can get one.”

Trump also ruled out any arrangement that would allow Iran to retain enriched uranium under a potential deal. “No, no we get the highly enriched. We will get it,” he said, adding, “We’ll probably destroy it after we get it, but we’re not going to let them have it.”

India featured in Rubio’s remarks as he outlined upcoming discussions focused partly on energy security and regional cooperation. “We want to sell them as much energy as they’ll buy,” he said, describing India as “a great ally, a great partner.”

He added that energy ties and Quad-related issues would be part of his talks in New Delhi, as concerns persist that any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz — through which nearly one-fifth of global oil passes — could sharply impact energy prices and supply chains, particularly for import-dependent economies like India.

With IANS inputs