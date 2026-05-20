US was ‘an hour away’ from striking Iran before Gulf allies urged pause: Trump

US President Donald Trump has claimed the United States came close to launching military action against Iran before key Gulf allies persuaded Washington to delay any strike and allow further negotiations with Tehran.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to the site of a new White House ballroom and security complex, Trump said military preparations had been completed and a decision to proceed was imminent.

“We were all set to go,” Trump said. “The boats and ships were loaded and ready.”

According to Trump, regional leaders contacted him after learning that military action was under consideration and urged him to give diplomacy more time.

He said the request came amid signs that Iran was showing greater flexibility during ongoing talks.

Trump indicated the delay would only be temporary, suggesting Iran had a matter of days rather than weeks to demonstrate progress.

“We can’t let them have a nuclear weapon,” he said, adding that any extension for negotiations would be “very limited”.

The President repeated longstanding warnings that an Iranian nuclear capability would threaten the stability of the Middle East, claiming Tehran would target Israel and Gulf states if it acquired such weapons.

“It would be a nuclear holocaust,” Trump said.

His remarks come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran and increasing speculation over potential US military involvement in the region.