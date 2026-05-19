Iran warns of ‘new fronts’ if US resumes strikes as Trump signals military option remains on table

Iran’s military has warned that it would “open new fronts” against the United States if Washington resumes military strikes, escalating tensions amid reports that US President Donald Trump is considering fresh military action against Tehran following a deadlock in negotiations.

Iranian Army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia said Tehran was prepared to respond with new tactics and capabilities if attacked again.

“If the enemy is foolish enough to fall into the Zionist trap again and launches new aggression against our beloved Iran, we will open new fronts against it, with new equipment and new methods,” Akraminia was quoted as saying by Iran’s ISNA news agency.

The warning came as Trump was expected to meet national security advisers at the White House to review options for a possible resumption of military operations against Iran.

Trump says strikes remain possible

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump indicated that military action against Iran remained under consideration and claimed he had come close to authorising an attack.

“I was an hour away from making the decision to go today,” Trump said, suggesting that plans for a potential strike had been actively discussed before being put on hold.