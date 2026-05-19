Iran warns of ‘new fronts’ if US resumes strikes as Trump signals military option remains on table
Tehran threatens broader retaliation; Washington imposes fresh sanctions amid stalled negotiations
Iran’s military has warned that it would “open new fronts” against the United States if Washington resumes military strikes, escalating tensions amid reports that US President Donald Trump is considering fresh military action against Tehran following a deadlock in negotiations.
Iranian Army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia said Tehran was prepared to respond with new tactics and capabilities if attacked again.
“If the enemy is foolish enough to fall into the Zionist trap again and launches new aggression against our beloved Iran, we will open new fronts against it, with new equipment and new methods,” Akraminia was quoted as saying by Iran’s ISNA news agency.
The warning came as Trump was expected to meet national security advisers at the White House to review options for a possible resumption of military operations against Iran.
Trump says strikes remain possible
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump indicated that military action against Iran remained under consideration and claimed he had come close to authorising an attack.
“I was an hour away from making the decision to go today,” Trump said, suggesting that plans for a potential strike had been actively discussed before being put on hold.
The US President also asserted that Iranian leaders were seeking negotiations to resolve the standoff, saying they were “begging to make a deal”.
His comments underscored the continuing uncertainty surrounding diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between the two countries, which have remained at odds over regional security issues and Iran’s military activities.
Fresh US sanctions announced
Adding to the pressure on Tehran, the United States on Tuesday imposed a new round of sanctions targeting individuals, companies and shipping assets linked to Iran.
According to information published by the US Treasury Department, the measures include sanctions against 12 individuals, several companies and multiple vessels.
Washington has frequently used sanctions as a tool to curb Iran’s economic activities and restrict networks allegedly involved in supporting its military and strategic programmes.
The latest punitive measures come at a time when diplomatic engagement between the two sides remains stalled and concerns persist over the possibility of renewed military confrontation.
Analysts say the combination of military threats, sanctions and stalled negotiations has heightened uncertainty across the region, with both Washington and Tehran signalling readiness to escalate while simultaneously keeping the door open for a negotiated settlement.