Reviewing fresh Iran proposal, can resume strikes if they misbehave: Trump

US President Donald Trump has warned that military strikes against Iran could resume “if they misbehave”, even as Tehran signalled willingness for a negotiated end to the conflict under a fragile, three-week ceasefire.

Speaking to reporters at Palm Beach airport before departing for Miami, Trump balanced diplomacy with deterrence, making clear that Washington remains prepared to escalate if provoked.

“If they misbehave, if they do something bad… it’s a possibility that could happen, certainly,” he said.

Trump confirmed he was reviewing a fresh Iranian proposal mid-flight, but expressed doubts about its acceptability.

“I'm looking at it… They told me about the concept of the deal. They're going to give me the exact wording now,” he said, before adding later on social media: “I can’t imagine that it would be acceptable… they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years.”