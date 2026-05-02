White House claims Iran hostilities ‘terminated’, sidesteps 1 May war powers deadline

The White House told Congress in a letter on Friday, 1 May that hostilities with Iran have “terminated”, even as US armed forces remain deployed in the region.

The message from US President Donald Trump effectively sidestepped the 1 May legal deadline to secure Congressional approval for continuing the war. The deadline was already expected to lapse without action from Republican lawmakers, many of whom have deferred to the president.

The letter underscores a sweeping — and legally contested — claim of presidential authority at the centre of Trump’s war, which began two months ago without Congressional approval. 'The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have terminated,' Trump wrote to House speaker Mike Johnson and senator Chuck Grassley, the Senate president pro tempore.

At the same time, he signalled that the conflict may not be over. “Despite the success of United States operations against the Iranian regime and continued efforts to secure a lasting peace, the threat posed by Iran to the United States and our Armed Forces remains significant,” the Republican president said.

Under the War Powers Resolution of 1973, Congress must declare war or authorise the use of force within 60 days — Friday marked that deadline — or within 90 days if the president seeks an extension. This Congress made no effort to enforce that requirement, leaving Washington on Thursday for a week after the Senate rejected, for a sixth time, a Democratic bid to halt the war.

The Trump administration has shown no inclination to seek congressional approval. It argues that the law’s deadlines do not apply because the conflict with Iran effectively ended when a fragile ceasefire took hold in early April.

Senate majority leader John Thune on Thursday said he did not plan to hold a vote to authorise force in Iran or otherwise intervene. “I'm listening carefully to what the members of our conference are saying, and at this point I don't see that,” Thune said.