Trump weighs Iran’s Hormuz proposal, reiterates nuclear red lines

While details of Iran’s proposal remain shrouded in secrecy, the administration sought to project continuity in its broader policy posture. Leavitt reiterated that the President’s red lines regarding Tehran’s nuclear programme are firmly established and have been communicated unequivocally.

“What I will reiterate is that the president’s red lines with respect to Iran have been made very, very clear — not just to the American public, but also to them as well,” she asserted.

On the sensitive question of operational developments in the Strait of Hormuz — including reports of mine-clearing activities — the White House maintained a deliberate silence. Officials declined to comment on tactical matters, emphasising that such disclosures fall within the domain of defence authorities and are not suited for public briefings.

“I would defer you to the Pentagon on anything with respect to clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz,” Leavitt noted, reinforcing the administration’s reluctance to divulge operational details.

She further declined to confirm whether such efforts were currently underway, stressing that any clarity would emerge only through appropriate defence channels at the right time.

Experts suggest that this veil of secrecy is neither unusual nor accidental. Given the Strait of Hormuz’s outsized role as a conduit for global energy supplies and its persistent vulnerability to geopolitical tensions, even minor disclosures could carry significant strategic implications.

As Washington weighs Tehran’s overture, the world watches closely — aware that decisions made in these guarded rooms could ripple far beyond the narrow waters of the Gulf, shaping the contours of global security and energy stability.

With IANS inputs