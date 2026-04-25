Trump to send envoys to Islamabad; Iran rules out direct talks

US envoys are set to travel to Pakistan on Saturday in a renewed attempt to revive ceasefire negotiations with Iran, even as Tehran made it clear it will not engage in direct talks with American officials during the visit.

The diplomatic push comes against the backdrop of an indefinite ceasefire that has largely halted active fighting, but has done little to ease the wider fallout. Global energy markets remain under strain, with shipments disrupted by the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Islamabad has been working to bring both sides back into some form of dialogue after US president Donald Trump earlier this week announced an open-ended extension of the ceasefire, acceding to Pakistan’s request for more time to pursue diplomatic outreach.

The White House said on Friday that Trump would dispatch his son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff to meet Iran’s foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. But shortly after Araghchi landed in Islamabad, Iran’s foreign ministry indicated that any engagement would be indirect, with Pakistani officials relaying messages between the two sides.